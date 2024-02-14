Lovelorn Dolls launch 10 year anniversary video for ‘Happy Valentine’ + crowdfund for the good cause via Bandcamp
Female-fronted Brussels-based dark gothic synth-rock duo Lovelorn Dolls presents a new music video, for their track “Happy Valentine”. “Happy Valentine” was one of the most popular songs from the band’s second album “Japanese Robot Invasion”. This song is a somber reminder that not everybody’s love story has a happy ending.
All profits from Bandcamp downloads will directly go towards supporting CVFE (Collective against Family Violence and Exclusion), a Belgian association combating domestic violence. €10 can accommodate a victim for 1 night in the CVFE Shelter. €60 can improve the quality of accommodation for victims (hygiene, cooking, textiles, children’s toys, etc.), €100 can feed 5 mothers with 2 children for a day, and €300 provides shelter to a victim for one month. More info on Bandcamp.
About Lovelorn Dolls
Lovelorn Dolls is Kristell Lowagie (lyrics, vocals, arrangements) and Bernard Daubresse (music, programming, guitars, production). Produced, mixed and mastered by producer Maxx Maryan, known for his work with electro-goth metal duo Helalyn Flowers and ImJudas, the “Deadtime Stories” album will be released this summer via Alfa Matrix / Spleen+.
Just recently, Lovelorn Dolls also released “Beautiful Chaos”, previewing their fourth album “Deadtime Stories”.
“Happy Valentine” can be obtained via Bandcamp. The “Beautiful Chaos” EP is also out now, available everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. The full ‘Deadtime Stories’ album will be released on May 24.
Your contribution makes a difference!
Here’s what your donations mean:
- €10: Accommodate a victim for 1 night in our Shelter.
- €60: Improve accommodation quality for victims (hygiene, cooking, textiles, children’s toys, etc.)
- €100: Feed 5 mothers with 2 children for a day (breakfast, lunch, snack, and supper)
- €300: Provide shelter for a victim for 1 month
If you are a victim of moral, psychological and/or physical violence, do not hesitate to speak to the associations that can help you. This is the list of helplines in 46 countries (Europe).
- Austria : Women’s Helpline Against Violence (Frauenhelpline gegen Gewalt) +43 800222555
- Belgium : Ecoute Violences Conjugales : +32 0800/ 30.030.
- Finland : Zeroline against domestic violence and violence against women (Nollalinja) +358 80005005
- France : ligne d’écoute pour les femmes victimes de violences : +33 3919
- Germany : Violence Against Women Helpline (Hilfetelefon Gewalt gegen Frauen) +49 116016
- Greece : SOS Helpline (Γραμμή SOS) +30 15900
- Hungary : NANE Helpline (NANE Segélyvonal) +36 80505101
- Italy : National helpline against violence and stalking (Numero nazionale antiviolenza e stalking) +39 1522
- The Netherlands : Safe At Home (Veilig Thuis) +31 8002000
- UK : The freephone, 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline +44 0808 2000 247
- US : National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233
