Female-fronted Brussels-based dark gothic synth-rock duo Lovelorn Dolls presents a new music video, for their track “Happy Valentine”. “Happy Valentine” was one of the most popular songs from the band’s second album “Japanese Robot Invasion”. This song is a somber reminder that not everybody’s love story has a happy ending.

All profits from Bandcamp downloads will directly go towards supporting CVFE (Collective against Family Violence and Exclusion), a Belgian association combating domestic violence. €10 can accommodate a victim for 1 night in the CVFE Shelter. €60 can improve the quality of accommodation for victims (hygiene, cooking, textiles, children’s toys, etc.), €100 can feed 5 mothers with 2 children for a day, and €300 provides shelter to a victim for one month. More info on Bandcamp.

About Lovelorn Dolls

Lovelorn Dolls is Kristell Lowagie (lyrics, vocals, arrangements) and Bernard Daubresse (music, programming, guitars, production). Produced, mixed and mastered by producer Maxx Maryan, known for his work with electro-goth metal duo Helalyn Flowers and ImJudas, the “Deadtime Stories” album will be released this summer via Alfa Matrix / Spleen+.

Just recently, Lovelorn Dolls also released “Beautiful Chaos”, previewing their fourth album “Deadtime Stories”.

“Happy Valentine” can be obtained via Bandcamp. The “Beautiful Chaos” EP is also out now, available everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. The full ‘Deadtime Stories’ album will be released on May 24.

Your contribution makes a difference!

Here’s what your donations mean:

€10: Accommodate a victim for 1 night in our Shelter.

€60: Improve accommodation quality for victims (hygiene, cooking, textiles, children’s toys, etc.)

€100: Feed 5 mothers with 2 children for a day (breakfast, lunch, snack, and supper)

€300: Provide shelter for a victim for 1 month

If you are a victim of moral, psychological and/or physical violence, do not hesitate to speak to the associations that can help you. This is the list of helplines in 46 countries (Europe).