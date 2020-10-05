Lost 1997 Mortiis recording gets released after all

Out now via Bandcamp only is the Mortiis release “The Shadow Of The Tower”, also known as being a ‘lost’ recording. This is a 32:51 long recording from 1997 and was originally used as background atmospheres for the rare and fairly far in-between live shows Mortiis was doing back then. Mortiis discovered this recording on a tape in the attic, some 23+ years after it was initially recorded.

Mortiis: “I thought it would be an interesting piece of sonic history to get out there. Around 1997, I was getting increasingly interested in industrial/ritualistic and experimental music (I also recorded VOND´s 3rd and last album “Green Eyed Demon” around this time, which has a lot of similar vibes, and dark, repeating, loop-based experimentation all over it), and this recording clearly reflects that.”

Expect drony, ritualistic and repetitive atmospheric music.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.