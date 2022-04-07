Click Interview with Aesthetische: ‘Waiting To Get Back To A More Normal Kind Of Life’

Brazilian duo Fabrício Viscardi – Guilhelme Pires are now active for ten years as Aesthetische. They both got previously involved with Aghast View and Biopsy. Aesthetische deals with a more danceable sound, mixing elements of EBM together with Techno stuff. It’s a tricky sonic fusion which they already reveal at their fourth full length album “RVPRTY” released early this year by Alfa Matrix. I talked about the new opus with Fabrício Viscardi.

(Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/rvprty">rvprty by AESTHETISCHE</a>

Q: Aesthetische is active since 2012. Can you draw up the balance sheet of the past ten years? And how much of Aghast View and Biopsy do you still recognize in Aesthetische?

Fabricio : Wow then years went by very fast. It were solid ten years where we consistently delivered at least one release a year.

Aesthetische definitely has solid influences from Aghast View and Biopsy but it is a more polished and with influences from Trance and Techno too. I would say it has a 25% of our older sound but who knows haha…

Q: What have been the triggers and influences to write the new album “RVPRTY”?

Fabricio: The triggers are very much our own lives coping with the pandemic situation and waiting to get back to a more normal kind of life. It also talks about the political situation in our country and how the right wing got back into the scenario, making people’s lives worse than ever, except for the very rich.

Q: The title of the album speaks for itself, but what’s the deeper meaning and especially behind the ‘darker’ titles of this opus?

Fabricio: Well, rave party celebrates us getting back to partying and enjoying music altogether. Darker titles are about politics and isolation.

Q: How did you work together on this new album and what’s the input of each of you?

Fabricio: We worked virtually. I wrote some tracks and did some vox and all the remixes. Gui did 3 tracks and vocals of “Racing Backwards”.

Q: You clearly seem to work with guest singers, but do you handle specific criteria to work with them? How did the collaboration with Lis Van den Akker happened? Are there specific singers you really want to work with in the future?

Fabricio: Well it happens very organically. Lis was introduced to us by Yves Schelpe (Psy’Aviah). I am not sure what the future will hold in terms of collabs but we are always quite open. We would love to have Douglas McCarthy or Jean Luc de Meyer doing vocals of a future track.

Q: The ongoing pandemic clearly impacted the music industry. What’s your perception of the situation and did it had an impact on the new album and your way of working together? What are the further plans right now?

Fabricio: Certainly it did for bands that tour. As we don’t cause we are in Brazil, not much change happened to us. We really hope that things resume to normal so that people can enjoy going to clubs and gigs again.