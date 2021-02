After three years of silence, the Chilean one-man project Distoxia releases the single “Conjurador Astral”. The release is a precursor to the second LP, “Genocidio Espiritual”, which will be released in March this year on CD and in digital format via Insane Records.

Expect melodic dark electro mixed with techno elements, all combined with distorted vocals and dark lyrics. You can already check the download of the single below.

Or check it out on Spotify.