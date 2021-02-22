FOLLOW US
 
News

Daft Punk: ‘It’s Over and out’ – band calls it quits after 28 years

By Feb 22,2021

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Daft Punk:'It's Over and out' - band calls it quits after 28 years

The French electronic duo Daft Punk have called it quits. The news was announced on their social media by the means of “Epilogue” from their 2006 film “Electroma”. The 8-minute video includes an image of two robot hands and “1993-2021” as you can see above. The news of the split-up was confirmed by their longtime publicist Kathryn Frazier.

The Parisian duo Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo formed Daft Punk in 1993 and with it also commercialized the French Touch scene. Not that they were really prolific, the duo only released 7 albums of which 5 studio albums: “Homework” (1997), “Alive 1997” (1997), “Discovery” (2001), “Human After All” (2005), “Alive 2007” (2007), the “Tron: Legacy” OST (2010) and “Random Access Memories” (2013).

Next to that they delivered 3 remix albums: “Daft Club” (2003), “Human After All: Remixes” (2006) and “Tron: Legacy Reconfigured” (2011).

“I Feel It Coming” was the last single for the band and a collaboration with Canadian singer the Weeknd, from his third studio album, “Starboy” (2016).

Below is the farewell video.

Tags:

 

Loewenhertz gets Mesh remix treatment for new 'Right As Rain' single / lyric video

Loewenhertz gets Mesh remix treatment for new 'Right As Rain' single / lyric video
Previous

Bruit Fantôme – Robert Smith (EP – Tripalium Corp)

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD