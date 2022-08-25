KMFDM back with all new single ‘Hyëna’

August 25, 2022 bernard

Metropolis Records announces a brand new single from the KMFDM headquarters, namely the track “Hyëna”….
KMFDM back with all new single'Hyëna'

Metropolis Records announces a brand new single from the KMFDM headquarters, namely the track “Hyëna”. The single is the title track from the upcoming KMFDM album (out in September) and features an exquisite artwork by the English artist Aidan Hughes.

Hughes usually works in a very high contrast style, often black and white, but more often black and white accented with one other color. Aidan Hughes is best known for creating most of the album covers for KMFDM.

“Hyëna” will be the first full album since “Paradise” (2019) which features a variety of guest appearances, including KMFDM co-founder Raymond Watts for the first time since 2003.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

KMFDM back with all new single 'Hyëna'

KMFDM back with all new single ‘Hyëna’

August 25, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with First Aid 4 Souls: ‘There Is Trouble Ahead…’

August 23, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
New single and album from UK synthpop act Strange Futures

New single and album from UK synthpop act Strange Futures

August 23, 2022 bernard
¡-PAHL-! launches new video 'Smash the Hope' and performs live at Kunstkraftwerk

¡-PAHL-! launches new video ‘Smash the Hope’ and performs live at Kunstkraftwerk

August 23, 2022 bernard
Belgian drone artist Phil Maggi explores 'imaginal' ideas of French philosopher Henry Corbin on new album 'The Encrimsoned'

Belgian drone artist Phil Maggi explores ‘imaginal’ ideas of French philosopher Henry Corbin on new album ‘The Encrimsoned’

August 23, 2022 bernard