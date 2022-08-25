KMFDM back with all new single ‘Hyëna’
Metropolis Records announces a brand new single from the KMFDM headquarters, namely the track “Hyëna”….
Metropolis Records announces a brand new single from the KMFDM headquarters, namely the track “Hyëna”. The single is the title track from the upcoming KMFDM album (out in September) and features an exquisite artwork by the English artist Aidan Hughes.
Hughes usually works in a very high contrast style, often black and white, but more often black and white accented with one other color. Aidan Hughes is best known for creating most of the album covers for KMFDM.
“Hyëna” will be the first full album since “Paradise” (2019) which features a variety of guest appearances, including KMFDM co-founder Raymond Watts for the first time since 2003.
