Live album for Steve Roach, ‘Live at SoundQuest Fest 2021’

Out via Timeroom Editions later next month is a live album by Steve Roach: “Live at SoundQuest Fest 2021”. The CD comes in a 4-panel digipak and is limited to 500 copies. Performed from Steve’s Timeroom studio the set captured much of how Steve works in the studio: a starting map is composed, and from that point the trajectory constantly evolves as the moment calls out.

SoundQuest Fest was first experienced and produced by Steve in 2010 as a live festival in Tucson, Arizona. Picking up from there, the 2021 version united a worldwide gathering of artists and audience members for an online streaming event. The event was a three-day flow of streaming performances from international artists, audio-video wonder worlds, ambient VJ sets, interviews, music videos and deep immersion zones.

Performed live by Steve Roach at SoundQuest Fest March 28th, 2021 in the company of the following instruments: Oberheim Xpander, Nordlead 2x, 3 and 4, Moog One, Eurorack Modular, Emu E4XT, Sequential Pro 3, Doepfer Maq 16, Korg Wavestation Parker Fly guitar, Korg Electribe, Roland TR8S, TTSH Arp 2600 clone with sequencer, large Moog format – SynthDotComMoon modular.

Here’s an idea what to expect:

About Steve Roach

Steve Roach is an American composer and performer of ambient and electronic music. Originally a Motocross racer, at the age of 20 Roach taught himself to play the synthesizer after being inspired by such influential synthesizer artists and groups as Tangerine Dream, Klaus Schulze, and Vangelis.

His debut album “Now” appeared in 1982, followed by “Structures from Silence” in 1984. In 1986 he released his “Quiet Music” series. In 1988, he released the double-album “Dreamtime Return”.

Roach is married to author and equine teacher Linda Kohanov (who provided vocals on some of his albums). They live in Tucson, Arizona.