Assemblage 23 sees ‘Failure’ released as a 20th anniversary edition on 2LP and 2CD

20 years ago, Assemblage 23 released the album “Failure” which was the band’s international breakthrough back then. For this release all of the tracks got a fresh new mix. The extra mixes for the bonus CD were executed by Daniel Myer, Interface, Antiscion, Mari Kattman, Rotersand, Clan of Xymox, The Gentry, Suicide Commando, P. Codenys and Assemblage 23 itself.

While the CD will be out on September 17th, the limited edition double-vinyl is expected around Christmas with no definite release date known so far. The vinyl holds 2 additional remixes, the ones by Rotersand and by Assemblage 23.

Check out the Teaser below.