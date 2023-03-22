Lights Of Euphoria – Angels (Mini-Album – Infacted Recordings)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Indie-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Released nearly at the same time as “Suicidal” this is the second mini-album released by Jimmy Machon, Thomas Gaarn, and Torben Schmidt. “Angels” also features six songs.
Content: The work sounds like it is in the same line as “Suicidal”; catchy, danceable Electro-Pop with Indie-elements on top and alternated with a few softer, moody, songs. I noticed passages with guitar sounds to boost the global production.
+ + + : I think both mini-albums -cf. “Suicidal” and “Angels”, perfectly stand for the evolution of Lights Of Euphoria. The harder EBM elements have been replaced by Indie-elements which makes the band accessible for a wider audience. But you also notice the maturity of the trio running through the writing. This work sounds like a refreshed version of Lights Of Euphoria; maybe a path they can move on with for their next work.
– – – : I’m repeating myself but the soft side of the band isn’t the most attractive one. “Soul Collector” is the illustration of this softer and less inspired side.
Conclusion: 2022 has been a great vintage for Lights Of Euphoria which maybe haven’t delivered their greatest hits to date but for sure their most mature productions.
Best songs: “Strange”, “Form And Matter”, “Puppeteer”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/lightsofeuphoria
Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.