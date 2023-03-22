Lights Of Euphoria – Angels (Mini-Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Indie-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Released nearly at the same time as “Suicidal” this is the second mini-album released by Jimmy Machon, Thomas Gaarn, and Torben Schmidt. “Angels” also features six songs.

Content: The work sounds like it is in the same line as “Suicidal”; catchy, danceable Electro-Pop with Indie-elements on top and alternated with a few softer, moody, songs. I noticed passages with guitar sounds to boost the global production.

+ + + : I think both mini-albums -cf. “Suicidal” and “Angels”, perfectly stand for the evolution of Lights Of Euphoria. The harder EBM elements have been replaced by Indie-elements which makes the band accessible for a wider audience. But you also notice the maturity of the trio running through the writing. This work sounds like a refreshed version of Lights Of Euphoria; maybe a path they can move on with for their next work.

– – – : I’m repeating myself but the soft side of the band isn’t the most attractive one. “Soul Collector” is the illustration of this softer and less inspired side.

Conclusion: 2022 has been a great vintage for Lights Of Euphoria which maybe haven’t delivered their greatest hits to date but for sure their most mature productions.

Best songs: “Strange”, “Form And Matter”, “Puppeteer”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/lightsofeuphoria

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690