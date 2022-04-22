Penguin Café reissues 2011 album ‘A Matter of Life’ on vinyl in a remastered version
Out via the Erased Tapes label later in May is the 10th anniversary reissue of the Penguin Café debut album, titled “A Matter of Life”. Reissued as “A Matter of Life… 2021” it comes completely remastered and pressed on vinyl for the very first time.
The record also features a brand new 2021 recording of lead single “Harry Piers”, a song commemorating Arthur Jeffes late father and Penguin Cafe Orchestra founder Simon Jeffes. The album includes Neil Codling of Suede and, on percussion, Cass Browne of Gorillaz.
The neo-classical act Penguin Cafe was originally conceived by Arthur Jeffes, son of Simon Jeffes and Emily Young, as a continuation of his father’s project, the Penguin Cafe Orchestra.
