Liars announce new album ‘The Apple Drop’ – watch the video for ‘Sekwar’

Out now is “Sekwar”, the first track from Liars’ new album, “The Apple Drop”, out August 6 on Mute. The accompanying video, directed by Clemens Habicht, can be seen below.

“The Apple Drop” follows 2017’s “TFCF” and 2018’s “Titles with the Word Fountain”. For Liars’ 10th album, Angus Andrew however chose to collaborate with a few other musicians. The new album finds him working with avant-garde jazz drummer Laurence Pike, multi-instrumentalist Cameron Deyell, and lyricist Mary Pearson Andrew.

Here’s the video for “Sekwar”.

About Liars

The Australian-American electro punk-rock formed in 2000. Angus Andrew is the founding and only constant member of Liars. Previous members include Aaron Hemphill who played with the band from its inception until his amicable departure from the project in 2017, and Julian Gross who joined the band for their second album, “They Were Wrong, So We Drowned” released in 2004, and played with the band until his departure in 2014. Liars have released 9 studio albums and are signed to Mute Records.