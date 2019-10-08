Legendary Belgian EBM project Pro Patria returns with 3rd full length!

Pro Patria

“Executioner” is the title of the 3rd full length of the legendary Belgian EBM project Pro Patria.

Originally, Peter V, founder and currently the band’s only full-time member, had the intention to bridge the gap between their 1997 debut “Quod erat Demonstrandum” and the harsh and aggressive “Back to Basics” 2017 return to the scene. Known for their somewhat bombastic sound in their early days he decided to compile various EBM styles of the past thirty-five years.

You can read more about the band in the interview we had with Pro Patria last year.

The CD also features 2 bonus-tracks, that are quite different to the rest of the album: the newwavish “Creature of the Night” and a re-work of “Oppression”, the very first song ever recorded by Pro Patria back in 1988.

Check out the videoclip for “Executioner”

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.