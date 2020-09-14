Leaves’ Eyes returns with ‘The Last Viking’ at the end of October

(Photo by Stefan Heilemann) Out by the end of October is the Leaves’ Eyes album “The Last Viking”. The release comes as a 2CD set (and various packages including a hardcover artbook).

The album is based on the decisive battle near Stamford Bridge in England in the year 1066. Norway’s king Harald III lies dying and his whole life flashes before his eyes. With his death the last Viking King is dead and the Viking age is over.

For the album, the band again attached great importance to historical accuracy says Alexander Krull: “Some tv dramas or blockbusters make me smirk when I see the Viking Sagas turned upside down. We don’t mess around in mythology!”

“The Last Viking” is not the first (or last) time that this symphonic goth metal act goes viking. Both “Vinland Saga” (2005) and “King of Kings” (2015) already treated the subject, namely with Leif Erikssons discovery of America and the life of Norway’s first king.

A first video, “Dark Love Empress”, featuring the Finnish soprano Elina Siirala was already released in mid-August and shows the band’s current sound.

