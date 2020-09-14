Tangerine Dream to release new 10 x CD box set including classic albums + previously unreleased material

Following the “In Search of Hades” Boxset (2019 and available here), Tangerine Dream’s classic recordings for Virgin made between 1980 and 1983 are to be released in “Tangerine Dream: Pilots of Purple Twilight – The Virgin recordings 1980 – 1983”, a 10 x CD box set, on the 30th October and available here.

The UMC box set features newly re-mastered versions of the albums “Tangram”, “Thief”, “Exit”, “White Eagle”, “Logos Live”, “Hyperborea” along with the previously unreleased soundtrack for “The Keep” from the 1983 movie directed by Michael Mann. All audio has been drawn from the original master tapes and has been enhanced by new stereo mixes by Ben Wiseman.

“Pilots of Purple Twilight” also features previously unreleased material across 4 discs, including the full concert at The Dominion Theatre, London (November 1982). In addition, it includes 4 tracks from “White Eagle” and “Daydream – Moorland” that are released for the first time on CD and digitally. “Thief” includes “Dr. Destructo” (extended version), previously only used for promotional use only.

The Tangerine Dream tracks featured on the Virgin soundtrack LP for the movie “Risky Business” are also included in the box set, including the band’s biggest streamer, “Love on a Real Train” and from the Virgin archive, the unreleased songs from the soundtrack to the 1982 movie “The Soldier”, which was scored, composed and performed by the band.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.