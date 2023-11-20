Lassigue Bendthaus and Atom™ Release Split-ep 'transitions'

On the occasion of the release of the book “Atom™, the nonconformist virtuoso”, the Valencian labels Fill-Lex Records and Industrial Complexx join forces to release “Transitions”, a limited edition of only 200 copies that brings together a select compilation of tracks by Lassigue Bendthaus on side A, and the EP The Overcom by Atom™.

Note that there will be no digital release of this EP, it will only be available on vinyl.

Side A opens with “Transitory (Anti-Matter Edit)”, an alternative version released only on the 1991 CD maxi Automotif, in which the German producer shows a premature ability to generate complex rhythmic patterns and futuristic electronic textures. “Information”, the second cut on this A-side, was originally released on Biohazard in 1992 and its sound mixes influences from styles such as EBM and electro. “Render” appears on the album of the same name, released in 1994 and only on CD, and here we can observe the sonic evolution of Lassigue Bendthaus in which he integrates a heavier rhythm.

The B-side of “Transitions” hosts the two tracks from “The Overcom” EP, released by Atom™ in digital format in May 2022. “Kurosawa” sounds like a transgressive industrial with a fast cadence. On “The Overcom”, the EP’s closing track, the rhythmic intensity continues, and even intensifies to the point of focusing much of the track on percussive patterns.

About the book ‘Atom™, the nonconformist virtuoso’

the Book atom™ the Nonconformist Virtuoso

“Atom™, the nonconformist virtuoso” is a book, written by Ximo Noguera, that explores the artistic evolution of one of the most multifaceted and versatile producers on the international electronic music scene. It offers an insight into the progression and different musical paths that this German artist has taken since the mid-80s to the present day.

The book is based upon Uwe Schmidt’s memoirs, derived from hours of interviews between the artist and the author. There are also a number of testimonies, some of them from people who were close to Uwe Schmidt or his projects, as well as from other collaborators who have a deep respect and knowledge of his work and have had the pleasure of being a part of it.

Every story and every detail in this account is supported by Uwe Schmidt himself. Contributors to the book include Dieter Mauson, Opéra Multi Steel, Tobias Freund, Frank Bretschneider and Sav.