Immersion joined by SUSS for new album ‘Nanocluster Vol. 3’

Now here is a release which you should definitely check out if you are into the more eclectic side of things. Immersion – Colin Newman from Wire and Malka Spigel from Minimal Compact – have announced a new album, “Nanocluster Vol. 3” with the ambient Americana trio SUSS. The album will be out February 14 on the swim ~ label, but a new single “State Of Motion” is available now.

According to Colin and Malka: “The title reflects the piece as it matches Immersion’s hypnotic propulsion to SUSS’ open-skies atmospherics and the video renders a visual interpretation of the stop/start nature of the music and life itself.”

“One of the challenges of a collaboration is being led into places you never could have imagined,” adds SUSS’ Pat Irwin.

This the band’s third album in their ‘Nanocluster’ series and it was first teased with the pre-release single “In The Far Away”.

The debut Nanocluster album, released in September 2021 saw the Immersion core group of Colin Newman (Wire) and Malka Spigel (Minimal Compact) collaborate with Laetitia Sadier, German post-rock duo Tarwater and electronic musicians Ulrich Schnauss and Scanner. Released in June 2024, the follow up “Nanocluster Vol. 2” had guests Thor Harris – the charismatic percussion player from Swans and Cubzoa – Jack Wolter from Penelope Isles.

Immersion tour

Following the release of “Nanocluster Vol. 3”, the two bands head out on a joint tour of the U.S. The dates include performances at SXSW and Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN and will feature performances by Immersion and SUSS followed by a collaborative set

March 14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW Music Festival

March 15 – Houston, TX @ The Orange Show

March 16 – Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre

March 18 – Memphis, TN @ The Green Room

March 19 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

March 21 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger

March 22 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

March 23 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records Cass Corridor

March 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warehouse at Tech 25

March 26 – Columbus, OH @ The Old First Presbyterian Church

March 27 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

March 31 – Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop

April 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

April 3 – Boston, MA @ The Red Room at Cafe 939

April 4 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

