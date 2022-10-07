Synthpop act Lakeside X announces new album and new single
(Photo by Karolína Faltysová) The synthpop project Lakeside X have finished a new album which…
(Photo by Karolína Faltysová) The synthpop project Lakeside X have finished a new album which is due out October 21st. And today they are releasing a final 4th single “Time Has Come” – together with a brand new video. Lakeside X consists of the trio Janne Marvannen, Robert Broj and Igor Dvorsky.
The single is yet another teaser for the band’s forthcoming album “Love Disappears” which has been produced by Daniel Myer (Haujobb , Liebknecht , Covenant , Architect). The Prague based synthpop act made a comeback last December with the release of “Fire in the Sky”, the first single after 11 years since their last studio album.
The video was filmed in the beautiful city of Prague (Czech Republic) and directed by Janne Marvannen and edited by Lakeside X’ Igor Dvorsky.
Below are some photos from the making of.
