Darkwave/dark electro Saigon Blue Rain to release all new album in 2023 – first single ‘The Mort’ out
The darkwave/dark electro band Saigon Blue Rain (Paris/Prague) will release their new album “OKO” through Icy Cold Records in early 2023.
A first single/video called “The Mort” is available now on every platform. A b-side “J’t’aime pas” has been released on Bandcamp as well as part of the 2-track single.
Here’s the single’s video.
You can download the 2-track single below on Bandcamp.
The band was recently featured on our free post-punk download compilation “Post-Punk (Genesis)” with the track “Solange “.
