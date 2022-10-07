Darkwave/dark electro Saigon Blue Rain to release all new album in 2023 – first single ‘The Mort’ out

The darkwave/dark electro band Saigon Blue Rain (Paris/Prague) will release their new album “OKO” through Icy Cold Records in early 2023.

A first single/video called “The Mort” is available now on every platform. A b-side “J’t’aime pas” has been released on Bandcamp as well as part of the 2-track single.

Here’s the single’s video.

You can download the 2-track single below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://saigonbluerain.bandcamp.com/album/the-mort">The Mort by Saigon Blue Rain</a>

The band was recently featured on our free post-punk download compilation “Post​-​Punk (Genesis)” with the track “Solange “.