October 7, 2022 bernard

The darkwave/dark electro band Saigon Blue Rain (Paris/Prague) will release their new album “OKO” through…
The darkwave/dark electro band Saigon Blue Rain (Paris/Prague) will release their new album “OKO” through Icy Cold Records in early 2023.

A first single/video called “The Mort” is available now on every platform. A b-side “J’t’aime pas” has been released on Bandcamp as well as part of the 2-track single.

Here’s the single’s video.

You can download the 2-track single below on Bandcamp.

The band was recently featured on our free post-punk download compilation “Post​-​Punk (Genesis)” with the track “Solange “.


Darkwave/dark electro Saigon Blue Rain to release all new album in 2023 - first single 'The Mort' out

October 7, 2022 bernard

