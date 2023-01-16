Laibach returns with ‘Love is still alive’ EP on January 20th
Out on January 20th via Mute Records is the all new EP from Laibach. The “Love is still alive” EP is a journey through our solar system to Mars after the destruction of Earth and the Moon.
The song is taken from the “Iron Sky – The Coming Race” film (2019), directed by Timo Vuorensola. The video was created by komposter in collaboration with Laibach in 2019 already.
You can watch the video for “Love Is Still Alive I (Moon, Euphoria)” right below. It is the first piece of an 8-track EP due out on CD and digitally on 20 January 2023, before Laibach embark on the 2nd part of The Coming Race tour.
