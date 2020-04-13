Alfa Matrix reissues back catalog electro act Synapsyche via Bandcamp (with bonus tracks) – available right now

The Italian electro industrial band Synapsyche joined the Belgian electro industrial label Alfa Matrix in 2018. Since then they released the highly successful “Praise Of Folly” album and its two related EPs “Mirror Terror” and the most recent “Viva Insanity”. The label has now also reissued the band’s previously released material including bonus material.

Already released by Alfa Matrix are the following releases:

In praise of folly (Bonus Tracks Version)

Viva Insanity EP

Mirror Terror EP

So what do we find in this reissue series? Let’s have a look.

First there’s the “Wait / Hate” EP (available here on Bandcamp) which was originally released on January 31st 2013. The “Wait/Hate” EP is the very first self-released EP from Synapsyche from their early days offering upbeat harsh and noisy dark elektro EBM.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/wait-hate-ep?campaign=sidelinenews">Wait / Hate EP by SYNAPSYCHE</a>

Next is the “Crashdown Connected” album (available here on Bandcamp) which was originally released on December 19st 2014, and also includes their cover of HIM’s “Your Sweet 666” in a rather well-executed way. The re-release of this album features the exclusive bonus “requiem version” of “Suicyber Girl” by First Black Pope.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/crashdown-connected?campaign=sidelinenews">Crashdown Connected by SYNAPSYCHE</a>

Next is the “Meds” EP (available here on Bandcamp) which was originally released on September 30th 2015 and which features a stunning cover version of Placebo’s “Meds”. Next to 4 new tracks, including the other club hit “Push”, this 9-track EP also served exclusive bonus tracks from the “Crashdown Connected” album recreated by dark industrial/elektro friends like Chamaeleon, First Black Pope, Binary Division, M.O.D. and Thornsectide. The re-release of this EP features the exclusive bonus remix of “Hyperfuck” by T-Error Machinez.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/meds-ep?campaign=sidelinenews">Meds EP by SYNAPSYCHE</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.