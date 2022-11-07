Laibach pay tribute to Leonard Cohen with a reinterpretation of ‘The Future’
(Roger op den Camp) Laibach is paying tribute to Leonard Cohen with a reinterpretation of “The Future”, originally from Cohen’s 1992 studio album of the same name.
In an interview talking about the original, Leonard Cohen, who died 6 years ago today, said “’The Future’ is dark and funny. If I’d have nailed that to the church door like Martin Luther it’d be a very sinister document. But it’s married to a hot little dance track so, in a sense, the words melt into the music and the music melts into the words and you’re left with a kind of refreshment, a kind of oxygen.”
You can listen to Laibach’s “The Future” right below.
