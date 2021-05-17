Labels interviews with Alfa-Matrix, Dark Dimensions, Dependent Records, Infacted Recordings, Metropolis Records, Progress Productions, Trisol

We all have to admit a lot of things have changed in the music industry during the past years. The evolution of social media and the increasing importance of streaming platforms just are a few, but essential elements, which had a serious impact on our habits and the way of listening to music.

I think it’s not simply a coincidence if sales of physical releases –but especially the CD format, are progressively going downwards. I was already thinking for a while to get in touch with label owners to hear what they think about it all. The ongoing pandemic has touched all artistic activities; no more live performances and no big festivals for a while now. It definitely has its impact as well.

I decided to contact some of the leading labels from the Electro scene and ask them about a reaction. Most of the label owners kindly accepted to contribute to this massive interview.

During the next six days, you’ll get an interview with one of them every day. They all got the same questions to answer, which makes it interesting to compare their points of view. It’s also an opportunity to discover who’s hiding behind these legendary labels.

This interview series took me a lot of time, but my efforts got rewarded by the detailed and informative answers I got. I want to thank Torny Gottberg (Progress Productions), Dave Heckman (Metropolis Records), Séba Dolimont and Bernard Van Isacker (Alfa Matrix), Stefan Herwig (Dependent Records), Alex Storm (Trisol) and Torben Schmidt (Infacted Recordings) for their input.

I’m also planning a similar interview later on this year with other- and smaller labels.

(Stéphane Froidcoeur / Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)