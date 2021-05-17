Danish synthpop duo SoftWave to release brand new single ‘System Failure’ next month

(Photo by Dag Stinus) Out on June 11 via Bandcamp and Beatify Audio (and one week later on all other digital platforms) is the newest single from the Danish synthpop duo SoftWave: “System Failure”. SoftWave consists of the duo Catrine Christensen and Jerry Olsen.

The track is a clear reference to how the Covid19 crisis has affected people mentally around the world. Singer Catrine Christensen explains: “System Failure” describes the duality of being isolated in many months without associating with others, and how much life with a computer can disturb the mind and even provoke frustration, depression and in rare cases – anger.”

The band formed in 2014 and debuted in 2016 with the EP “Together Alone” which was followed by “Together Alone The Remixes” in 2017. Their debut landed in 2019 with “Game On” which also got the remix treatment on “Game On 1Up” (re-released in 2020 with bonus tracks on Electro-Shock-Records).

After touring with OMD on the Scandinavian leg of their “Greatest Hits – Souvenir Tour” (feb, 2020), SoftWave was invited by Erasure’s Andy Bell to produce remixes for his forthcoming Andy Bell is Torsten project “Club Torsten!” among Vince Clarke, Bronski Beat and more.

Below is the band’s “Game On 1Up” release including a live track from their OMD support show at Oslo’s Rockefeller venue.

<a href="https://softwave.bandcamp.com/album/game-on-1up-softwave-live-at-rockefeller-omd-souvenir-tour-bonus-track">Game On 1Up + "SoftWave live at Rockefeller – OMD Souvenir Tour" (BONUS TRACK) by SoftWave</a>