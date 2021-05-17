Dublin post-punk act Scattered Ashes release brand new EP ‘Parallel Lines’ today

Out now via the Fatal Vision label, is the three-track EP “Parallel Lines” by the Irish post-punk act Scattered Ashes. Written in April 2020, all of the “Parallel Lines” EP’s songs were recorded and mixed in Darklands Audio Dublin City with Dan Doherty (Fontaines D.C), before mastering by Pete Maher (U2, Echo & The Bunnymen).

Included in the EP is a rework of “Love Is Not An Option” by Soft Boy Record’s Wastefellow. Alongside “Love Is Not An Option”, the EP also features “Parallel Lines” from which the EP takes its name. You can definitely hear influences from Interpol, Joy Division, Bauhaus and Gang of Four.

Scattered Ashes consists of Rob (Rhythm Guitar & Vocals), Tom (Bass Guitar & Backing Vocals), Ben (Lead Guitar), Eunice (Synth & Backing Vocals) and Kian Johnston (Drums).