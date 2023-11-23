Autune has a new album out now, ‘Reworked Auttakes’
Released November 17 on the independent italian label Trulletto Records, is the new fall album, “Reworked Auttakes”, by the electro-pop artist Autune.
Autune is a musical project conceived by Davi Vale, born in southern Italy and who then moved to Switzerland. In 2022 he released his debut album “Komorebi” through the independent label Trulletto Records. The album was preceeded by the singles “Apple”, “Pedro from the Pillow” (feat. Angelo Rosato Fanelli) and the live version of “Like a Plant in a Greenhouse (Chlorophyll)”.
“Reworked Auttakes” was created with the intention of reviving all the outtakes from his “Komorebi” album. The new album was produced and revisited by Autune with the collaboration of artists and producers from different musical backgrounds: jazz, hip-hop lo fi, folk, classical music and blues, mixed with jungle, liquid drum & bass, ambient and acid bases. Also on board were composer Flavio Calaon (Shindo, Sofsky), producer Yaree, guitarist Fëel, musician and producer Sebastiano Lillo (founder of the italian label Trulletto Records) and trumpeter Niccolò Monté Rizzi (Low Five).
New Autune album available on Bandcamp
You can check the album on Bandcamp.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.