Autune has a new album out now, ‘Reworked Auttakes’

Released November 17 on the independent italian label Trulletto Records, is the new fall album, “Reworked Auttakes”, by the electro-pop artist Autune.

Autune is a musical project conceived by Davi Vale, born in southern Italy and who then moved to Switzerland. In 2022 he released his debut album “Komorebi” through the independent label Trulletto Records. The album was preceeded by the singles “Apple”, “Pedro from the Pillow” (feat. Angelo Rosato Fanelli) and the live version of “Like a Plant in a Greenhouse (Chlorophyll)”.

“Reworked Auttakes” was created with the intention of reviving all the outtakes from his “Komorebi” album. The new album was produced and revisited by Autune with the collaboration of artists and producers from different musical backgrounds: jazz, hip-hop lo fi, folk, classical music and blues, mixed with jungle, liquid drum & bass, ambient and acid bases. Also on board were composer Flavio Calaon (Shindo, Sofsky), producer Yaree, guitarist Fëel, musician and producer Sebastiano Lillo (founder of the italian label Trulletto Records) and trumpeter Niccolò Monté Rizzi (Low Five).

New Autune album available on Bandcamp

You can check the album on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://trullettorecords.bandcamp.com/album/reworked-auttakes">Reworked auttakes by autune</a>