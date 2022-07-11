La Jungle – Ephemeral Feast (Album – Black Basset / A Tant Rêver Du Roi / Rockerill / Stock)

Genre/Influences: Krautrock, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This is the fifth studio album by the Belgian duo La Jungle. The band is hailing from the French part of the country and has released its album by four international labels.

Content: The new work has been introduced as the coldest work by La Jungle ever. After a heavy, short, intro we discover the loud and merciless sound of the band. This work stands for heavy Krautrock dominated by impressive guitar riffs and heavy drums. The vocals have been mixed in the background and have been often produced in a shouting way.

+ + + : This is a cold and somewhat tormented piece of Krautrock. The tracks are progressively built up, sometimes creating a transcendental sensation. It has an uplifting effect which mainly comes through at “Couleur Calcium” which is a real masterpiece, and “Rivari”. Guitar and drums are totally complementary while the vocals are adding a ghost-like effect.

– – – : I’m not a huge fan of the artwork but that’s not really a reason to complain.

Conclusion: La Jungle took me by surprise having accomplished a great and powerful piece of Krautrock.

Best songs: “Couleur Calcium”, “Rivari”, “Hallow Love?”, “The Lake”, “De Verna”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/lajungleband

Labels: www.atrdr.net / www.facebook.com/atantreverduroi / www.blackbassetrecords.com / www.facebook.com/BlackBassetRecords / www.rockerillrecords.com / www.facebook.com/rockerillrecords / www.stockrecordsperth.bandcamp.com / www.facebook.com/stockrecords