Discothèque announces new remix EP ‘Remixed Vol. 1’

The Burbank (CA, USA) based synthpop act Discothèque has just released their first Remix EP “Remixed Vol. 1”. The EP contains remixes by Battery Operated Orchestra, KMFDM, Chris Vrenna, Doug Beck and Discothèque for the 6 tracks “Disconnect”, “Metaphysical”, “Into Shadows”, “This Is A Warning”, “Die For Love” and “I Am The Echo”.

The EP is available as a free download and will be available exclusively on Bandcamp until October 1st, at which point it will be available on all streaming services.

Discothèque features LA based vocalist Andrea Becker and Stabbing Westward, Prick, TheThe, and Exotic Birds alumnus Andrew Kubiszewski.

Here’s the EP.

<a href="https://discothequeband.bandcamp.com/album/discoth-que-remixed-vol-1">DISCOTHÈQUE Remixed Vol. 1 by Discothèque</a>