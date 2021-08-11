KRAFTman ready to release ‘Electrique Fabrique’ – a clear sonically inspired hommage to Kraftwerk

KRAFTman aka UK based artist Gary Hunter will be releasing the album called “Electrique Fabrique” on August 13th. The album will be out as a digital download and as a limited edition CD via Bandcamp and other services. The CD Edition will feature 5 additional bonus tracks. Good to know, it was Passenger S (Metroland & 808 Dot Pop) who kept on pushing Gary to release an album. Readers will surely know the project as the excellent track “Waiting For The Day” was featured on the Face The Beat 6 compilation, released by Side-Line magazine.





The album features 9 original songs, an english language version of the Kraftwerk track “Electric Café”, as well as, a cover of the 808 Dot Pop track “Gamma Rays”. Needless to say that this project has a very Kraftwerkian influence.

We talked with Gary who has this to say about the new album’s approach: “The album isn’t a concept album in the traditional sense, however, it is a kind of concept album, as a lot of the songs are inspired by the subject matter of Kraftwerk releases over the years, for example, songs about telephone communication, robots, cycling, German motorways, nuclear energy etc, the closing song “Florian”, started this whole process off, and is my tribute to Kraftwerk’s Florian Schneider, the track was written and recorded not long after his passing, a true music hero of mine.”

Notice that in respect to this, “Florian” was also released as a 7 track single which you can download right here.

The album “Electrique Fabrique” is available below via Bandcamp or right here on all other services.

<a href="https://kraftman.bandcamp.com/album/electrique-fabrique">Electrique Fabrique by KRAFTman</a>

It is an album, that will certainly appeal to Kraftwerk, and electronic music fans.

The bonus tracks on the CD (limited to just 20 copies) are:

Electric Café (English 7 Inch Version) A Face I Knew (7 Inch Version) Bundesautobahn 52 (Radio Edit) Florian (808 Dot Cut) Florian (Maschine Brennt Remix)