Kontinent – Stasis (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Power-Electronics, Death-Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: Kontinent is a Polish solo-project, which was originally set up and driven by a member of Kevlar. Different productions got released by Unrest Productions, but Kontinent stopped its activities in 2019. “Stasis” was originally released in 2017 on vinyl and cassette and is now available for the very first time on CD.

Content: The differences between Industrial sub-labels like Power-Electronics and Death Industrial are sometimes a question of perception and all about subtleties. The work sounds harsh, sometimes driven by merciless sonic manipulations getting close to Noise and with shouting vocals on top. You’ll also hear multiple spoken samplings. The composition is empowered by multiple Industrial elements like metal noises while some darker Ambient passages create a hostile atmosphere.

+ + + : I experienced “Stasis” as a sonic bridge between good-old Industrial experiments and more contemporary genres like Death-Industrial. Some passages remind me of the icy and disturbing work of Last Few Days. There are several noticeable tracks features like the extremely frozen-like “Breeding”, the 80s reminding “It Burn It All Clean” and the more elaborated although raw “The Wandering Soul”.

– – – : If you’re not familiar with this kind of work you probably will have your tympana damaged. This is not at all an accessible work.

Conclusion: Thanks to Zoharum “Stasis” got a kind of second life, but it also is a well-crafted work in its genre; an extreme genre!

Best songs: “Breeding”, “It Burn It All Clean”, “The Wandering Soul”.

Rate: 7.

