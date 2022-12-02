Sonic Seducer goes Depeche Mode in two dedicated issues of the magazine

December 2, 2022 bernard
Sonic Seducer goes Depeche Mode in two dedicated issues of the magazine

The German magazine Sonic Seducer has two Depeche Mode issues out. The first is the issue 11-2022 which is out now and which can still be ordered in their shop if you haven’t bought it yet. The issue comes with an extended Depeche Mode title story plus interviews with Dave Gahan and Martin Gore. Added to this you get an original “Memento Mori” tour poster and more.

Next is the Depeche Mode special issue celebrating 40 years of “A Broken Frame” including a 2023 calender (with rare and exclusive photos from the band’s whole career). As an extra you get a story written by Martin Gore plus alternative cover art by Brian Griffin and the “Remode” cover CD. This issue is only available in the magazine’s shop.

Both issues can be ordered right here.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Sonic Seducer goes Depeche Mode in two dedicated issues of the magazine

Sonic Seducer goes Depeche Mode in two dedicated issues of the magazine

December 2, 2022 bernard
Bel Canto working on new album with young Norwegian producer Matias Tellez

Bel Canto working on new album with young Norwegian producer Matias Tellez

December 1, 2022 bernard
London based experimental electronic artist BArTc to issue a 7-track EP 'Ghosts' tomorrow

London based experimental electronic artist BArTc to issue a 7-track EP ‘Ghosts’ tomorrow

December 1, 2022 bernard
Industrial act genCAB back with new EP 'Everything You See Is Mine'

Industrial act genCAB back with new EP ‘Everything You See Is Mine’

November 30, 2022 bernard
Electro pop act District 13 releases all new single and video: 'Key To My Heart'

Electro pop act District 13 releases all new single and video: ‘Key To My Heart’

November 30, 2022 bernard