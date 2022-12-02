Sonic Seducer goes Depeche Mode in two dedicated issues of the magazine
The German magazine Sonic Seducer has two Depeche Mode issues out. The first is the issue 11-2022 which is out now and which can still be ordered in their shop if you haven’t bought it yet. The issue comes with an extended Depeche Mode title story plus interviews with Dave Gahan and Martin Gore. Added to this you get an original “Memento Mori” tour poster and more.
Next is the Depeche Mode special issue celebrating 40 years of “A Broken Frame” including a 2023 calender (with rare and exclusive photos from the band’s whole career). As an extra you get a story written by Martin Gore plus alternative cover art by Brian Griffin and the “Remode” cover CD. This issue is only available in the magazine’s shop.
