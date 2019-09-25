KL Dark Records launches brand new Neustrohm EP: ‘Red alert’

Elementary, brute, experimental, industrial… That’s how KL Dark Records describes Neustrohm on their newest EP “Red alert” which will hit the download streets on October 18 (the release was already available on CD at the Wave Gotik Treffen).

Formed in 1999, Neustrohm was created by mastermind Lutz T. and offers driving beats with catchy melodies. Initially conceived as a pure studio project followed by the releases “LuAn” and “Nuclear Attack” the project also took to the stage with smaller and larger concerts – including several times at the Wave Gotik meeting in Leipzig.

Earlier this year the label already re-released the 2017 album “kill.exe” which was no longer available shortly after its release.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.