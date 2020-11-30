Killing Joke bassist Youth to launch new record label: Youth Sounds

(Photo by Glen Burrows) Killing Joke bassist and producer Youth has announced that he will launch a new record label in December 2020.

The Youth Sounds imprint will release a varied array of artists on vinyl, CD and DVD over the next six months and beyond, beginning with “I Have A Voice”, a 12 inch vinyl EP from Vivien Goldman.

It’s a taste of what to expect from Goldman’s label debut album “Next Is Now” which is due early next year. “I Have A Voice” also comes with additional mixes by Youth and Toby Andersen together with a whattodo V’s Massive dub re-work.

More releases in 2021

January and February 2021 will see the release of “Interstellar Energy” an album Youth has recorded with Hawkwind’s Nik Turner, and the Youth Meets Jah Wobble album “Acid Punk Dub Apocalypse” which also includes singers and players such as Hollie Cook, Richard Dudanski, Andrew Weatherall, Nina Walsh, and The Orb’s Alex Paterson.

The label will furthermore release new records from Blue Pearl, Mad Professor, Lee Scratch Perry, Big Paul Ferguson (Killing Joke) and “Youth – Sketch, Drugs & Rock N Roll” The latter is a DVD that charts the life of Youth himself with contributions from Boy George, Paul McCartney, David Gilmour and Alan McGee.

Next Spring will also see the arrival of Youth’s debut album – the first ever solo outing from Youth (aka Martin Glover), the musician, producer and mixer after a genre-bursting career that spans forty years including work with Alien Sex Fiend, Art of Noise, The Charlatans, The Cult, Erasure, Marilyn Manson, The Orb, Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Sugarcubes, U2, The Verve etc..

And that’s just a small list of what Youth has been up to. He was for instance – and not many people will know this – also behind Butterfly Records, the label that has produced artists such as Take That, Wet Wet Wet, Tom Jones, The Orb, System 7, Maria McKee and Heather Nova. From gothic icon to popstars, Youth knows all about it.

More info at https://youthsounds.net .

