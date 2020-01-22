Josie Pace teams with Sammi Doll on new video ‘Perfect Replacement’ – watch it here

Detroit based industrial rock artist Josie Pace has released her new music video “Perfect Replacement” featuring Sammi Doll of IAMX and Bullet Height. And it’s a delicious track we must say.

Joise explains how Sammi became involved on “Perfect Replacement”: “We went to see IAMX at The Shelter in Detroit. We stood right in front of Sammi Doll for the whole show. Being inspired by their music and style we thought it would be a perfect fit for Sammi to sing on the track with me. We sent an email to Sammi Doll asking about the collaboration, and were pleasantly surprised with her enthusiasm and willingness to sing on the track with me. She has become a close friend to the whole Josie Pace team and I love being able to work with another female powerhouse performer.”

Behind the production we find Ken Roberts. It was an acoustic performance of Josie on Facebook which triggered musician and producer Ken Roberts to reach out. The two started working together with Josie’s songs as the foundation.

“Perfect Replacement” can be seen below. Warmly recommended!

<noscript><iframe title="Josie Pace / Sammi Doll -Perfect Replacement (Official Music Video)" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jvhMR9i1iB4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.