Jorge Ciccioli – Orbital Xprnc (EP – Tutu)

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno, Techno-Body.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Argentinian DJ/producer Jorge Ciccioli released his first work for Tutu. He previously released several other productions on different labels.

Content: We get 3 tracks which are clearly driven by Techno vibes and achieved with harder and darker elements from Industrial music and EBM.

+ + + : I like the pure underground Techno sound of this artist. It’s a powerful production driven by muscled sequences and pumping kicks.

– – – : The sound approach is cool -although not innovating, and there’s not much variation in the tracks.

Conclusion: This EP can set Techno- and Industrial dancefloors on fire.

Best songs: “Orbital”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/jorgecicciolimusic

Label: https://tutulive.com