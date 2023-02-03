Jorge Ciccioli – Orbital Xprnc (EP – Tutu)
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno, Techno-Body.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Argentinian DJ/producer Jorge Ciccioli released his first work for Tutu. He previously released several other productions on different labels.
Content: We get 3 tracks which are clearly driven by Techno vibes and achieved with harder and darker elements from Industrial music and EBM.
+ + + : I like the pure underground Techno sound of this artist. It’s a powerful production driven by muscled sequences and pumping kicks.
– – – : The sound approach is cool -although not innovating, and there’s not much variation in the tracks.
Conclusion: This EP can set Techno- and Industrial dancefloors on fire.
Best songs: “Orbital”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/jorgecicciolimusic
Label: https://tutulive.com
