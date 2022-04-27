Jean-Marc Lederman – Night Music For Seahorses And Manatees (Album – COP International)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Belgian composer Jean-Marc Lederman has never been as prolific and inspired as during the Covid 19-pandemic. His newest work is a new conceptual album driven by his fascination for aquatic life resulting in this ‘homage’ to seahorses and manatees.

Content: Jean-Marc Lederman likes to work with themes which are totally different from each other. But this album deals however again with a pure Cinematic writing. This could be the Soundtrack for a documentary. The orchestral arrangements, strings effects and acoustic sounds are totally devoted to the Cinematic style. But songs also feature slow rhythms and other more exotic cadences. Guest singer Emileigh Rohn has been featured on 2 songs but especially the cover versions of “Song To Siren” is a noticeable one.

+ + + : The concept is maybe less fun than we might expect although titles of songs are sometimes pretty weird. Jean-Marc Lederman feels comfortable composing Cinematic music and this album brings all the different elements together. I like his orchestral arrangements creating this cool bombastic effect. The rhythms are bringing the work more accessible while holding onto the Soundtrack feeling. This is a diverse- and elaborated work and the perfect production to dream about abyssal depths and aquatic creatures.

– – – : I noticed a few songs with an abrupt end. The main difficulty for this production remains its Experimental style.

Conclusion: This new work by Jean-Marc Lederman confirms his great composing skills for Cinematic music. The dreamy strength of the work reminds me of the universe if Jacques Tati.

Best songs: “Where Is Dory?”, “Johnny Deep”, “(Music Industry) Sharks: We’re Gonna Need Bigger Slippers!”

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.jmlederman.com / www.facebook.com/Music-composer-Jean-Marc-Lederman-1585277635023000

Label: www.facebook.com/copint