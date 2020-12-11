Club NeverMore and Side-Line Magazine Present: Darkest Night – A Winter Solstice Online Celebration

Club NeverMore was founded in April of 2019 and is a monthly Goth/Industrial (and associated genres) club night event in Central Arkansas. With the advent of the current global pandemic, Club NeverMore was forced to step into new territory and begin live streaming their events on Twitch.

Sean Cook aka DJ 10.29: “This has brought the event night to a far larger audience and was even mentioned on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert! From that mention the hashtag #GothGossip was born and we continue to use it proudly. Not only do we spin 5 hours of music at each event with 5 unique DJs, we have a lively and fun chat we call our GothGossip!”

This December they will be celebrating the Winter Solstice, often referred to as the longest night of the year. What better of a night, aside from Halloween, to hang out with fellow darklings and listen to some great music!

During this event they will be spinning tracks that specifically deal with Darkness and Night. At Midnight they will have a small ritual to honor the coming of Yule.

So join them live on Saturday, December 19th at 8pm CST on https://twitch.tv/clubnevermore.

