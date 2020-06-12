Italy’s electro metal act Helalyn Flowers exclusively release new ep ‘Metropolis Necropolis’ on Bandcamp + video

The Italian duo Helalyn Flowers have revealed the second single from their upcoming new studio album “Àiresis”. “Metropolis Necropolis” is a 3-track single which also comes accompanied by a video, available below. Next to the original version you also get an alternate version offering a more danceable mix. The 3rd track is a harsh remix of the previous single “Suicidal Birds” by the Belgian atcha Implant.

The single is released exclusively first via Bandcamp. Here are the 3 tracks and below the video.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/metropolis-necropolis-ep">Metropolis Necropolis EP by HELALYN FLOWERS</a>

And the video.

