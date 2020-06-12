Cold In May back with 2nd brand new EP on SkyQode: ‘Isolation Songs’

After releasing their comeback EP “Koma:Redux” a few months ago, Cold In May return with a brand new EP on the fine label SkyQode titled “Isolation Songs”. “Isolation Songs” is a 3-track EP with brand new tracks written shortly after the surprise release of “Koma:Redux” in early March. The new songs retain all that trademark feel and sound that made Cold In May an interesting act in the first place.

The band was started in 2006 by music producer Ars Nikonov, who is also known for many other projects like Fury Weekend, Diversant:13, FLA Vector, etc. With 3 well-received albums and hits like “Halo of the Gone” – which raked over a million views on YouTube – Cold In May went on a prolonged hiatus for four long years in 2016. But they are back.

You can listen to the EP below or download it here.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.