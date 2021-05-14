Front 242 announces updated USA tour schedule for 2021

(Photo by Mothmeister) The Belgian EBM cult act Front 242 has announced an update on their forthcoming USA tour dates for 2021 and you can assume that these dates will not change anymore as the USA is currently one of the few countries who have managed to get the pandemic under control.

Fully vaccinated Americans can also now discard masks and the need for social distancing outdoors and in most indoors settings, so the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) said Thursday in an announcement after months of mostly cautious measures.

A person is considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus two weeks after getting the second Pfizer or Moderna shot or the same length of time after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The new announcement represents a major step toward a return to normalcy after a pandemic that has lasted more than a year but which however never reached the disastrous figures like in Europe. Just to give you an example, Belgium for instance is one of the worst hit countries in the world if you look at the number of cases per 100.000 inhabitants.

So here are the concert dates for Front 242 in the USA.