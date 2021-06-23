NC based goth duo Reversels launches 3rd single from their new album ‘LaSabre’

(Photo by Michael Morel) Asheville, NC based goth duo Reversels has a new album “LaSabre” out July 23rd. On the album the band combines elements of doom, electronic, and industrial music. “Azael” will be the third and final single from “LaSabre”.

<a href="https://reversels.bandcamp.com/album/lasabre">LaSabre by Reversels</a>

About Reversels

In the beginning of 2018, Pretty Boy and Story began discussing what would eventually become their own Reversels.

Two albums and numerous live shows later, Reversels now plans their third full album release, “LaSabre”. Dancing both poignantly and playfully through themes of queer love and loss, the band continues to advocate for the underdog and the demonized, rejecting oppression and celebrating life & death in all of their majesty.

Both members grew up in separate evangelical cults. The leader of the cult that Pretty Boy was immersed in pressured families to have vasectomy reversals – glorifying limitless procreation. The children born after these procedures became singers in the leader’s “Reversal Choir”.