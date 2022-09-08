Brooklyn-based post-punk artist Ronan Conroy back with all new single and video ‘Double Helix’
Brooklyn-based post-punk artist Ronan Conroy presents his new single “Double Helix” featuring vocals by Julie…
Brooklyn-based post-punk artist Ronan Conroy presents his new single “Double Helix” featuring vocals by Julie Dicterow of Oh Halo. This is the first taster of his forthcoming album “The Slow Death of the LoveMyth” and comes complemented by a video created by NYC-based artist Hypnodoll.
The new album will also feature vocalists Shannon Brown and Susan Hwang of Lusterlit, and drums by Justin Wierbonski (a.k.a. Demonic Drums).
As with all the music Conroy has released since 2013, this record was produced, engineered and mastered by Charlie Nieland at Capture Sound Studios. Frontman of Her Vanished Grace and Lusterlit, Nieland is known for his work with Debbie Harry, Rufus Wainwright, Blondie and Scissors Sisters.
But for now check out the new single “Double Helix”.
