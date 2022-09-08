Brooklyn-based post-punk artist Ronan Conroy back with all new single and video ‘Double Helix’

September 8, 2022 bernard

Brooklyn-based post-punk artist Ronan Conroy presents his new single “Double Helix” featuring vocals by Julie…
Brooklyn-based post-punk artist Ronan Conroy back with all new single and video'Double Helix'

Brooklyn-based post-punk artist Ronan Conroy presents his new single “Double Helix” featuring vocals by Julie Dicterow of Oh Halo. This is the first taster of his forthcoming album “The Slow Death of the LoveMyth” and comes complemented by a video created by NYC-based artist Hypnodoll.

The new album will also feature vocalists Shannon Brown and Susan Hwang of Lusterlit, and drums by Justin Wierbonski (a.k.a. Demonic Drums).

As with all the music Conroy has released since 2013, this record was produced, engineered and mastered by Charlie Nieland at Capture Sound Studios. Frontman of Her Vanished Grace and Lusterlit, Nieland is known for his work with Debbie Harry, Rufus Wainwright, Blondie and Scissors Sisters.

But for now check out the new single “Double Helix”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Brooklyn-based post-punk artist Ronan Conroy back with all new single and video 'Double Helix'

Brooklyn-based post-punk artist Ronan Conroy back with all new single and video ‘Double Helix’

September 8, 2022 bernard
Gothic electro-rock trio Dispel offers new single ahead of 2nd album

Gothic electro-rock trio Dispel offers new single ahead of 2nd album

September 8, 2022 bernard
Ataraxia reveal 'Hlara Aralh' music video taken from upcoming 28th album 'Pomegranate - The Chant Of The Elementals'

Ataraxia reveal ‘Hlara Aralh’ music video taken from upcoming 28th album ‘Pomegranate – The Chant Of The Elementals’

September 8, 2022 bernard
Grendizer (Goldorak) returns to the big and small screens

Grendizer (Goldorak) returns to the big and small screens

September 8, 2022 bernard
Cumbrian four-piece Deathretro back with new single, 'Dark Hoss', and embrace industrial and post-punk elements

Cumbrian four-piece Deathretro back with new single, ‘Dark Hoss’, and embrace industrial and post-punk elements

September 7, 2022 bernard