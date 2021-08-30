Istanbul based industrial act Elz and the Cult release new video ‘Discipline’ from the ‘Sex Macabre’ EP

Out now via the Black Pill Red Pill label is the brand new single video from Elz and the Cult, “Discipline”. The video which was directed and edited by Antre and Elz features Ki̇ki̇ Ci̇ci̇nash.

Mixing dark electronic music with pop, industrial and goth undertones, Istanbul’s Elz and the Cult first got onto many people’s radar with the 2016 released single “I Did This to Myself”. The seven track EP “Sex Macabre” was produced and mixed by Angelspit and is available now through Black Pill Red Pill.

Here’s the video for “Discipline”.