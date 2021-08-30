Berlin based post-punk act Vlimmer releases 2nd single prior to debut album

Out now is the 2nd single for Berlin-based artist Vlimmer. The 2-track single comes prior to Vlimmer’s debut album “Nebenkörper” which is coming out on september 24 and features the the atmospherical industrial track “Meter” and the drum packed synthwave track “Kartenwarten”.

The single comes after 18 (!) EPs realised between 2015 and 2020.

For the debut album “Nebenkörper” Alexander Leonard Donat offers a departure from the atmospheric post-punk/goth/electronics adding tribal drums, a more aggressive way of singing (and screaming) and distorted synthesizers.

Here’s the single which can be downloaded from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://blackjackilluministrecords.bandcamp.com/album/meter-b-w-kartenwarten">Meter b/w Kartenwarten by Vlimmer</a>