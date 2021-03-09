FOLLOW US
 
News

Greek/Austrian synth-pop duo Marva Von Theo drop sophomore album ‘Afterglow’ via Wave Records

By Mar 9,2021

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Greek/Austrian synth-pop duo Marva Von Theo drop sophomore album'Afterglow' via Wave Records

The Greek/Austrian electropop / synthwave duo Marva Von Theo, aka Marva Voulgari and Theo Foinidis, are to release their sophomore album “Afterglow” via Wave Records. You may expect quite some influences ranging electronica, art pop, dark pop, neo-synthpop to darkwave and post-punk and even some jazz.

Their debut album “Dream within a Dream” was self-released early in 2018 and since then they have performed live allover Greece.

Below is the video for “Ruins”.

And here’s a preview of the full album.

Tags:

 

Iris Manta ready to shop new album to record labels

Iris Manta ready to shop new album to record labels
Previous

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD