Greek/Austrian synth-pop duo Marva Von Theo drop sophomore album ‘Afterglow’ via Wave Records

The Greek/Austrian electropop / synthwave duo Marva Von Theo, aka Marva Voulgari and Theo Foinidis, are to release their sophomore album “Afterglow” via Wave Records. You may expect quite some influences ranging electronica, art pop, dark pop, neo-synthpop to darkwave and post-punk and even some jazz.

Their debut album “Dream within a Dream” was self-released early in 2018 and since then they have performed live allover Greece.

Below is the video for “Ruins”.

And here’s a preview of the full album.

<a href="https://waverecords.bandcamp.com/album/sos06-marva-von-theo-afterglow">SOS06 – Marva Von Theo "Afterglow" by Wave Records</a>