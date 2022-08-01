Industrial rock act Heavy Halo gets debut album remixed on ‘Crushed/Destroyed’
The Brooklyn, NY based industrial rock act Heavy Halo has announced the release of the…
The Brooklyn, NY based industrial rock act Heavy Halo has announced the release of the remix album “Crushed/Destroyed”. Having released their self-titled debut album last year, “Crushed/Destroyed” features remixes of songs off the album including reworks by Atari Teenage Riot/Alec Empire, Xavier Swafford of 3Teeth, Pictureplane, Kontravoid and more.
“Crushed/Destroyed” will be released August 5th on Negative Gain Productions. The Moris Blak Remix of “Keep Me Alive” can be heard below.
