Industrial metal act The Silverblack postpone new album but release new acoustic EP and video of the single ‘Retaliation’

Industrial metallers The Silverblack have decided to postpone the release of their brand new album “Judgment” initially scheduled for a late 2020 release given the current logistical problems linked to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The album would feature Fear Factory’s Burton C. Bell doing guest vocals on the title track. The recordings are ready but you’ll have to wait a bit more.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, the band has recorded an EP featuring reworkings of previously released songs in an acoustic version. The ep entitled “Lullabies For The Departed (Chapter I)” has been released by darkTunes Music Group on August 28th. Check out the video for the single “Retaliation”.

The Silverblack was formed by multi-instrumentalist and producer Alessio NeroArgento (NeroArgento) and vocalist Claudio Ravinale (Disarmonia Mundi, 5 Star Grave). After releasing their self-titled debut album in 2014 via AExeron Media/FiXT divided into five monthly episodes of two songs each, the band quickly recorded 11 brand new tracks for the second album entitled “The Grand Turmoil” released via Sliptrick Records in autumn 2015.

After releasing a more experimental electro-driven EP entitled “The Industrial Chapters” under the monicker ‘The Silverblack Dj-Set’ and the stand-alone single “Alone” (both via Reload Music, powered by Sony Music Italy) the band finally completed the production of their third official full-lenght album “Rain On A Wedding Day”. It was released late 2018 via DarkTunes Music Group.

