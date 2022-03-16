Industrial/goth artist Staytus releases three tracks from debut album ‘Disease Of The Mind’

Industrial/goth artist Staytus (aka 25-year old Sam Grundemann) will soon be unleashing her debut 13-track album, “Disease Of The Mind”. Right now Staytus is sharing three singles that set the tone of the album. The release itself is built on elaborate synth-scapes, with distorted, warped guitars, and pulsating beats. It was producer Adam W. Berg who worked on “Disease Of The Mind”’s final mixing and mastering at Manifest Music in Santa Monica, CA.

“I had to write Disease Of The Mind to cope with my mental health struggles,” said Staytus. “I truly felt like a broken, fallen angel when I composed this album. Acknowledging your feelings of hurt, anger, and despair can help you move through them to find hope and relief.”

The three songs are “Dreams From Hell”, “Hourglass” and “Part of Me”. You can check out the tracks below.