Swedish industrial act Against I releases new EP: ‘O.M.G.’

The Swedish industrial act Against I has just released a new EP, “O.M.G.” via Insane Records. “O.M.G.” stands for Obscene Morbid Gore. The four tracks on the EP conceptually bring together the darker parts of humans; death, murder, greed and hate. The red line that goes through all tracks are these things.

Musically the songs continue what the “Scum” single built up, but with some more refinement. The EP also contains remixes by Teknovore and DeathVerified. O.M.G. is available NOW in digital format on all streaming platforms including Bandcamp!

Against I is fronted by Fredrik Croona (Cynical Existence / Menschdefekt).

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/o-m-g">O.M.G by Against I</a>

Here’s the project’s previous single, “Scum”.