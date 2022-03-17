Swedish industrial act Against I releases new EP: ‘O.M.G.’

March 17, 2022 bernard

The Swedish industrial act Against I has just released a new EP, “O.M.G.” via Insane…

Swedish industrial act Against I releases new EP:'O.M.G.'

The Swedish industrial act Against I has just released a new EP, “O.M.G.” via Insane Records. “O.M.G.” stands for Obscene Morbid Gore. The four tracks on the EP conceptually bring together the darker parts of humans; death, murder, greed and hate. The red line that goes through all tracks are these things.

Musically the songs continue what the “Scum” single built up, but with some more refinement. The EP also contains remixes by Teknovore and DeathVerified. O.M.G. is available NOW in digital format on all streaming platforms including Bandcamp!

Against I is fronted by Fredrik Croona (Cynical Existence / Menschdefekt).

Here’s the project’s previous single, “Scum”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Swedish industrial act Against I releases new EP: 'O.M.G.'

Swedish industrial act Against I releases new EP: ‘O.M.G.’

March 17, 2022 bernard
Industrial/goth artist Staytus releases three tracks from debut album 'Disease Of The Mind'

Industrial/goth artist Staytus releases three tracks from debut album ‘Disease Of The Mind’

March 16, 2022 bernard
Industrial electro artist Middex presents new album & second full-length vinyl release 'Perpetual Skip'

Industrial electro artist Middex presents new album & second full-length vinyl release ‘Perpetual Skip’

March 16, 2022 bernard
Shane Aungst

Side-Line releases ‘The Zombietapes (Face The Beat 7 Megamix)’ on Bandcamp as a free download

March 16, 2022 bernard
Mari Kattman signs with COP International

Mari Kattman signs with COP International

March 15, 2022 bernard