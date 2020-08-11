Industrial electro artist Danny Blu launches ‘Sanctuary (Moris Blak Remix)’ – stream here

Released originally In September last year, industrial bass upstart Moris Blak delivers a dance floor remix of the Danny Blu track here.

"Sanctuary".

Hailing from New York City, Danny Blu offers music which is influenced by industrial, goth, dark-wave, and 90’s alternative rock and pop music. Performing as Danny Blu since 2011, by 2015, he formed the glam pop-rock band Echo Black and toured the US and Canada, opening for The Birthday Massacre, Combichrist, Genitorturers, MXMS and Skold. He also independently released the band’s first album, “Dawn”, in 2017 with the help of a successful IndieGogo campaign.

In summer 2019, Danny Blu re-emerged with a new dark pop sound and released his first solo single in over 4 years titled, “Bubble”. Blu later premiered the music video with Billboard Pride.

