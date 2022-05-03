Code present ‘Pleasure’, the first single from the forthcoming new album ‘Continuum’

May 3, 2022 bernard

Out now is “Pleasure”, the all new single by the UK electro outfit Code. The…
Code present'Pleasure', the first single from the forthcoming new album'Continuum'

Out now is “Pleasure”, the all new single by the UK electro outfit Code. The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming new album “Continuum” out on June 24th via the Lo-Tek label.

The UK electronic quartet Code started their career in the electronic scene in the early 1990s. Their debut album, “The Architect”, was issued on the Third Mind label in 1995 just as that company folded. Its follow-up, “Ghost Ship”, arrived in late 2020 after a 25 year journey.

The new forthcoming album “Continuum” has been assembled by remodelling material from archived studio sessions and sounds like it could have been made yesterday so the band indicates.

A promo video for “Pleasure” explores the space between our self-constructed identity and the potentially petrifying reality. The scars painted under singer Andy Phillips’ eyes were inspired by the Titan Shifter characters from the recently ended manga series ‘Attack On Titan’, in which humans were left scarred beneath the eyes when severing an optical connection with their Titan bodies. Although these disappear over time, the initial separation and return to reality is painful. The 2LP version will hold 12 tracks and the CD version 8 tracks.

Here’s the video for “Pleasure”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




You may have missed

Code present 'Pleasure', the first single from the forthcoming new album 'Continuum'

Code present ‘Pleasure’, the first single from the forthcoming new album ‘Continuum’

May 3, 2022 bernard
Industrial bands unitcode:machine & Finite Automata announce the 'Consumer:Dogma Tour'

Industrial bands unitcode:machine & Finite Automata announce the ‘Consumer:Dogma Tour’

May 3, 2022 bernard
Industrial / dark electro act Siva Six launches all new video clip 'Club Macabre'

Industrial / dark electro act Siva Six launches all new video clip ‘Club Macabre’

May 2, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Dawn + Dusk Entwined unites 'Fin de siècle' releases on a 19 tracks album

Dawn + Dusk Entwined unites ‘Fin de siècle’ releases on a 19 tracks album

May 2, 2022 bernard
Shane Aungst delivers his take on Phil Stiles' latest studio album resulting in 'The Anchorhold Dissolution'

Shane Aungst delivers his take on Phil Stiles’ latest studio album resulting in ‘The Anchorhold Dissolution’

May 2, 2022 bernard