Code present ‘Pleasure’, the first single from the forthcoming new album ‘Continuum’

Out now is “Pleasure”, the all new single by the UK electro outfit Code. The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming new album “Continuum” out on June 24th via the Lo-Tek label.

The UK electronic quartet Code started their career in the electronic scene in the early 1990s. Their debut album, “The Architect”, was issued on the Third Mind label in 1995 just as that company folded. Its follow-up, “Ghost Ship”, arrived in late 2020 after a 25 year journey.

The new forthcoming album “Continuum” has been assembled by remodelling material from archived studio sessions and sounds like it could have been made yesterday so the band indicates.

A promo video for “Pleasure” explores the space between our self-constructed identity and the potentially petrifying reality. The scars painted under singer Andy Phillips’ eyes were inspired by the Titan Shifter characters from the recently ended manga series ‘Attack On Titan’, in which humans were left scarred beneath the eyes when severing an optical connection with their Titan bodies. Although these disappear over time, the initial separation and return to reality is painful. The 2LP version will hold 12 tracks and the CD version 8 tracks.

Here’s the video for “Pleasure”.